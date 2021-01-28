SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Acquired by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 119.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,305 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 227,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 277,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 94,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period.

SPSB opened at $31.39 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.