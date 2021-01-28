SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,714,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,473 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.96% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $75,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,857,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,244,000 after acquiring an additional 43,059 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 114,550 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.64. 123,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.