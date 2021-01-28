SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785,575 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 719,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,562,000 after acquiring an additional 47,012 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,753,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,678 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,114,000.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,366. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $35.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

