SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 586,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Bank ETF makes up about 1.3% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned 1.17% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $33,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,976. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

