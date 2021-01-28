SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stake Increased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.49. 248,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,088,586. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $159.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.26.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.