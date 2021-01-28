SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.33. The company had a trading volume of 36,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,090. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $110.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day moving average of $99.48.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

