Spectra Products Inc. (SSA.V) (CVE:SSA) Shares Up 22.2%

Shares of Spectra Products Inc. (SSA.V) (CVE:SSA) traded up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 201,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 84,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.24 million and a PE ratio of 5.63.

Spectra Products Inc. (SSA.V) Company Profile (CVE:SSA)

Spectra Inc, through its subsidiary Spectra Products Inc, manufactures and markets bus and truck transportation safety equipment in Canada, China, and the United States. It offers brake and wheel-end monitoring equipment as an after-market product. The company also provides Brake Safe, a visual brake stroke indicator system that permits vehicle drivers and maintenance personnel to visually determine the brake adjustment condition of a truck, trailer, or bus equipped with an air activated brake system; and Brake Inspector, an electronic version of Brake Safe, which offers an in-cab display of air brake status and permits diagnosis of various existing and potential brake problems.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra Products Inc. (SSA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra Products Inc. (SSA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.