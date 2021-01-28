Spectre.ai Utility Token 24-Hour Volume Hits $13.00 (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 18% higher against the dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market cap of $367,402.90 and approximately $13.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectre.ai Utility Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00068360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.74 or 0.00860825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00050237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.67 or 0.04194882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017483 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CRYPTO:SXUT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.