Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00044837 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00181068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000281 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00010158 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00010167 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003091 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

