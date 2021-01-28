Spendcoin Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $13.28 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00072011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.13 or 0.00909438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00054068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.16 or 0.04356550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017982 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,275,163,608 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spendcoin Coin Trading

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

