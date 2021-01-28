Spinnaker Trust Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,098 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 76,500 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $193.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

