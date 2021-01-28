Spire (SR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spire (NYSE:SR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.53 million. On average, analysts expect Spire to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SR stock opened at $60.89 on Thursday. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $87.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Sidoti lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

