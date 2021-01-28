Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will post $121.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.88 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $118.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $478.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.87 million to $485.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $506.44 million, with estimates ranging from $488.21 million to $525.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.31 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $54.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

