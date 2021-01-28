Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Up 5.7%

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.26. 11,561,239 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 2,676,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.