Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading Up 11.5%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s stock price traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.34 and last traded at $67.14. 567,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 498,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPT. BTIG Research upped their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $2,391,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 7,401 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $323,497.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,232 shares of company stock worth $12,449,553 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2,861.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,314 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 192.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 39,035 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

