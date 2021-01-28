Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Trading Down 8.3%

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.43 and last traded at $22.56. 4,129,438 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 3,198,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 213,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 137,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 43,871 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

