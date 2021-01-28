Square (NYSE:SQ) Trading 8.6% Higher

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s stock price traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $222.58 and last traded at $219.91. 12,463,280 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 9,408,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a PE ratio of 349.07, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,568,650 shares of company stock valued at $332,314,158. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $4,537,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

