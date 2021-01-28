SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SSEZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Investec raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of SSEZY stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $20.00. 25,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,744. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. SSE has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

