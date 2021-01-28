SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 385 ($5.03).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSPG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price for the company.

Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 307.80 ($4.02) on Thursday. SSP Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 136.80 ($1.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 687 ($8.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 329.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 262.29. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02.

In related news, insider Mike Clasper acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, for a total transaction of £100,130 ($130,820.49). Insiders have purchased 31,104 shares of company stock valued at $10,038,138 in the last 90 days.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

