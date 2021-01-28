STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Sells $35,508,510.00 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 278,197 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $29,441,588.51.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00.

Shares of STAA stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.69. 6,502,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,833. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 546.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.84.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,860,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,128,000 after purchasing an additional 313,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 286,807 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,808,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 68,096 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on STAA. Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

