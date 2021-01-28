Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) traded up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $22.69. 1,350,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,626,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the third quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 9.0% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 163,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

