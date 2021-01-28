Stable Road Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SRACU) Shares Down 13.4%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRACU) shares fell 13.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.80 and last traded at $24.81. 13,380 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 12,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77.

Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRACU)

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Stable Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stable Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.