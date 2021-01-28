StableUSD Tops 24-Hour Volume of $93.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00071888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.42 or 0.00903187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.86 or 0.04298828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017871 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD (USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.