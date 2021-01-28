Stacy Bowman Sells 10,583 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $1,084,757.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,037,134.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,101,442.64.

Shares of Chewy stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,759,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,751. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average is $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of -240.53 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $115.27.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.39.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

