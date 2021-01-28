Stacy Bowman Sells 10,583 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $1,084,757.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 12th, Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,037,134.00.
- On Monday, December 14th, Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,101,442.64.
Shares of Chewy stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,759,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,751. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average is $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of -240.53 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $115.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.39.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
