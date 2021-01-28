StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.82. 2,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 24,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.02.

Get StageZero Life Sciences alerts:

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter.

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.