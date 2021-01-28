Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.88

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.88 and traded as high as $32.90. Standard AVB Financial shares last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 12,363 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 507.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard AVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Standard AVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter.

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

