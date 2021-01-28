Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.88

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.88 and traded as high as $32.90. Standard AVB Financial shares last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 12,363 shares.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88.
Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter.
About Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND)
Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Standard AVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard AVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.