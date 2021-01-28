Standard Tokenization Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.55 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $21.55 million and $24.50 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00072603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.01 or 0.00891638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00052919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.97 or 0.04319106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017917 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,326,558 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

