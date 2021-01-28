Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Standex International has increased its dividend payment by 36.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Shares of SXI stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.04. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Standex International has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $87.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.43 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SXI. TheStreet raised shares of Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Standex International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $173,946.96. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,376 shares of company stock valued at $818,947 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

