Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,450 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up 2.2% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $128,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,262 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.1% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 45,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.73.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SWK traded up $8.70 on Thursday, reaching $182.05. 59,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,124. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

