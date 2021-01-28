Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.70-10.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.73.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $173.35 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.