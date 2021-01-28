Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.70-10.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.61. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 9.70-10.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.73.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK opened at $173.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.