Starbase (STAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $270,908.36

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $270,908.36 and approximately $4,165.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Starbase has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

