Starbucks Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.87 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.