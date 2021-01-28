Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post $6.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.32 billion and the highest is $6.88 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $28.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.91 billion to $28.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.78 billion to $31.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $97.87 on Thursday. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.52. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of 127.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.