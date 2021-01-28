Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 885,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 2.7% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Starbucks worth $94,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,603,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Starbucks by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 43,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,863. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

