Starbucks (SBUX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/27/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $114.00 to $116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $105.00 to $108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $102.00 to $108.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $111.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $125.00.

1/27/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $104.00.

1/19/2021 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $110.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $101.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $94.00 to $102.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $106.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $86.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $101.00.

12/7/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $89.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $88.00 to $101.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/4/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $112.00.

12/3/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $101.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SBUX opened at $97.87 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.75 and its 200 day moving average is $90.52. The stock has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Starbucks Co alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,603,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 43,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.