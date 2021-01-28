Starbucks (SBUX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/27/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $114.00 to $116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $105.00 to $108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $102.00 to $108.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $111.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $125.00.
- 1/27/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $104.00.
- 1/19/2021 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $110.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $101.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $94.00 to $102.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $106.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $86.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 12/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $101.00.
- 12/7/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $89.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $88.00 to $101.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 12/4/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $112.00.
- 12/3/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $101.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2020 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
SBUX opened at $97.87 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.75 and its 200 day moving average is $90.52. The stock has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,603,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 43,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Story: Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.