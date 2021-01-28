STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $44.50 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00003596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00068224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.42 or 0.00897107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00049380 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,386.30 or 0.04195552 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017850 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 37,459,957 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

STASIS EURO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

