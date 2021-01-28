Status (SNT) Achieves Market Cap of $165.35 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $165.35 million and $30.59 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00066757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.05 or 0.00874711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00049050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.38 or 0.04140592 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014542 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017753 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.