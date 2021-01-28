Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Reaches $3.03 on Top Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00009083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $18.25 million and $1.73 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,375.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.45 or 0.01208835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.63 or 0.00511237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00042604 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000486 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002397 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,020,652 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.