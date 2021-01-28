Steem (STEEM) Trading Up 14.2% This Week

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Steem has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $78.54 million and $3.57 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,845.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.34 or 0.01188786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.53 or 0.00497954 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00041383 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002237 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000223 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 410,318,625 coins and its circulating supply is 393,344,531 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

