SteepCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $61,785.90 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 47.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $61,785.90 and approximately $2.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.46 or 0.00756725 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000119 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 274% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

