Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (SNH.F) (ETR:SNH) Shares Up 24.3%

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (SNH.F) (ETR:SNH)’s stock price was up 24.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €0.13 ($0.16) and last traded at €0.11 ($0.13). Approximately 168,350,714 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 736% from the average daily volume of 20,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.09 ($0.10).

The company has a market cap of $453.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,275.00, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €0.05.

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (SNH.F) Company Profile (ETR:SNH)

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. engages in retailing activities in Australasia, France, Poland, Africa, Rest of Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It operates through Conforama, Pepkor Group, Pepkor Africa, Corporate and Treasury Services, and All Other segments. The company retails furniture and consumer goods.

