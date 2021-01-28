Stellar Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $5.61 billion and $799.26 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00054338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00134176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00285855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00071876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00069951 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,556 coins and its circulating supply is 22,095,601,011 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.