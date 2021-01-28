Steppe Gold Ltd. (STGO.TO) (TSE:STGO) Shares Down 2.2%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (STGO.TO) (TSE:STGO) shares traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.26. 48,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 91,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.31.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Steppe Gold Ltd. (STGO.TO) from C$4.15 to C$4.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$155.57 million and a P/E ratio of -20.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Steppe Gold Ltd. explores for and develops precious metals in Mongolia and Canada. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia.

