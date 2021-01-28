STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. STERIS accounts for 1.8% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.24% of STERIS worth $38,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth $38,483,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,363,000 after purchasing an additional 194,134 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,762,000 after purchasing an additional 167,891 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 604,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,476,000 after purchasing an additional 156,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,972,000 after purchasing an additional 140,370 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $825,690.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,047.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,162 shares of company stock worth $3,503,903. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

Shares of STE stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $191.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,575. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $203.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.