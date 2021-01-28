Sterling Construction Company, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Construction in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will earn $2.08 per share for the year.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $587.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $383.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.60 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 57.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,376,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after buying an additional 502,556 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the third quarter valued at about $3,742,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 166.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 342,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 213,627 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 84.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 139,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 19.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 284,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

