stETH Market Cap Tops $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One stETH token can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00051926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00129735 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00272082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00068218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00066546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00037048 BTC.

stETH Token Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

Buying and Selling stETH

stETH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.