SThree plc (STEM.L) (LON:STEM) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

SThree plc (STEM.L) (LON:STEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.77% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON STEM traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 320.50 ($4.19). The company had a trading volume of 121,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,623. SThree plc has a 12 month low of GBX 195.20 ($2.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 392.50 ($5.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of £426.13 million and a P/E ratio of 13.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 312.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 276.16.
About SThree plc (STEM.L)
