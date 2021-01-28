SThree plc (STEM.L) (LON:STEM) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

SThree plc (STEM.L) (LON:STEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.77% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON STEM traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 320.50 ($4.19). The company had a trading volume of 121,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,623. SThree plc has a 12 month low of GBX 195.20 ($2.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 392.50 ($5.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of £426.13 million and a P/E ratio of 13.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 312.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 276.16.

About SThree plc (STEM.L)

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

