Stipend (SPD) One Day Volume Hits $116.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Stipend has a market cap of $231,893.69 and approximately $116.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,239.97 or 0.99498704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00024607 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.67 or 0.00779794 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.18 or 0.00318448 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00179180 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002481 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001962 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00032366 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

