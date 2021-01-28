Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Down 6.1%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $92.20 and last traded at $99.87. Approximately 5,417,056 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,227,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.41.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.22.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -175.21 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $141,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $498,920.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 291,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,649,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,935 shares of company stock valued at $22,653,905 over the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.